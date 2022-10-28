Agholor (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

In Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, Agholor logged just three of a possible 52 snaps on offense, which allowed rookie Tyquan Thornton to see added opportunities. This weekend, Kendrick Bourne is slated to rejoin the team's WR mix, a context that clouds Agholor's Week 8 fantasy upside, given that Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker are also candidates to see their share of targets from QB Mac Jones on Sunday.