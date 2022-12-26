Agholor, who was on the field for 19 of a possible 56 snaps on offense in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Bengals, wasn't targeted in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In a game in which the Patriots were without DeVante Parker (concussion), Agholor was out-snapped by Jakobi Meyers (56), Tyquan Thornton (52) and Kendrick Bourne (32). On the heels of consecutive quiet outings, Agholor isn't a high-percentage fantasy option ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.