Agholor was on the field for 27 of a possible 60 snaps in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

For the second straight week, Agholor (who saw one target versus Miami) didn't record a catch and was out-snapped by Tyquan Thornton (56), Jakobi Meyers (49) and Kendrick Bourne (28). Heading into this coming Sunday's regular season finale against the Bills, Agholor is off the fantasy lineup radar.