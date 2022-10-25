Agholor logged three of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Agholor -- who didn't record a catch on one target in the contest -- was back in uniform following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, rookie Tyquan Thornton served as the Patriots' No. 3 wideout Monday, with Kendrick Bourne (toe) inactive. It remains to be seen, however, if that arrangement continues this Sunday against Jets, with Agholor further removed from the hamstring issue that sidelined him in Week 6.