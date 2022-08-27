Agholor brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.
Agholor didn't draw his one target until the fourth drive of the contest, but at least he won't head into the regular season coming off a blanking. The veteran speedster put together a 37-473-3 line across 15 games in his 2021 debut campaign in New England, and with Tyquan Thornton (collarbone) potentially set to miss the first half of the season, Agholor will likely operate as the No. 4 receiver and key downfield threat when the Patriots open the regular season against the Dolphins on the road Sept. 11.
