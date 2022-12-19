Agholor was on the field for 54 of a possible 65 snaps on offense en route to catching one of his six targets for three yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After hauling in five of his 10 targets for 32 yards in the Patriots' win over the Cardinals last Monday, Agholor's production dipped in Week 15, in a contest in which QB Mac Jones threw for just 112 yards. Down the stretch, different game scripts and improved efficiency could help Agholor bounce back, but he still profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of Saturday's game against the Bengals.