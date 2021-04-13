Agholor, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Patriots in free agency, "projects as the (team's) No. 1 receiver," per NESN.com's Zack Cox.

Given the terms of his deal, that's hardly a surprise, but news of Julian Edelman's retirement only underscores that Agholor is in store for a key role in New England's offense this coming season. The 2015 first-rounder will look to build off a solid 2020 campaign, in which he recorded 48 catches for 896 yards and eight TDs for the Raiders. In the process, Agholor displayed utility as a deep threat, en route to averaging 18.7 yards per catch. Ultimately, the 27-year-old's fantasy upside hinges on his how well his clicks with QB Cam Newton, but unless the Patriots select a wideout early in the upcoming NFL Draft, it's safe to assume that Agholor will be a good position to earn steady snaps and targets in 2021.