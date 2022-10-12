Agholor (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Agholor left Sunday's win over the Lions after logging just seven snaps, so his status for this weekend's game against the Browns is worth monitoring. If Agholor ends up sitting out or is limited in Week 6, added opportunities would be available for DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton alongside Jakobi Meyers (knee).
