Agholor (hamstring) is listed a questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.
Agholor, who was inactive for the Patriots' win over the Browns last weekend, didn't practice Thursday, but logged limited sessions Friday and Saturday, suggesting that he has a chance to play Monday. Over his first five games this season, the wideout has caught 14 of his 19 targets for 225 yards and a TD, though nine of his catches occurred in his first two outings. In any case, given the Patriots' late kickoff this week, Agholor profiles as a risky Week 7 fantasy lineup option.
