Agholor (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game game Browns, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Agholor, who exited this past weekend's win over the Lions after playing just seven snaps, was able to log limited practices this week, so he has has a chance to suit up versus Cleveland. Fortunately for those in league deep enough to consider the wideout in fantasy lineups, the Patriots kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Through his first five games this season, Agholor has caught 14 of his 19 targets for 225 yards and a TD, with nine of his catches occurring in New England's first two contests.