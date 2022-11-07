Agholor was on the field for 21 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Agholor, who wasn't targeted in the contest, was out-snapped Sunday by Jakobi Meyers (51), Kendrick Bourne (48) and Tyquan Thornton (42). With just one catch in his last four games, Agholor doesn't currently merit fantasy lineup consideration.