Agholor was among the Patriots' key skill players who didn't see action in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

The same applies to fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, which paved the way for Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Tyquan Thornton to see added opportunities Thursday. Once the season starts, steady volume in New England's passing game could remain an issue for Agholor; however, if the 2015 first-rounder and Mac Jones develop improved chemistry in the QB's second season, a resurgence is possible for Agholor in 2022, especially if the team takes more downfield shots.