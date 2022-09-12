Agholor was on the field for 33 of the Patriots' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Agholor ended up with three catches on five targets for 28 yards in Week 1, while being out-snapped by DeVante Parker (57), Jakobi Meyers (50). Looking ahead to this coming weekend's contest against the Steelers, while operating in an offense that spreads the ball around Agholor's Week 2 fantasy upside appears modest, especially if QB Mac Jones is limited or sidelined by a back injury.