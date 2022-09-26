Agholor was on the field for 50 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Agholor, who caught two of his three targets for 41 yards in the contest, was out-snapped in Week 3 by DeVante Parker (64) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (54), while Jakobi Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury. With an 11/179/1 stat line on 14 targets through his first three outings this season, Agholor is on the radar in deeper fantasy formats, but if QB Mac Jones is forced to miss time with an ankle injury, the wideout's weekly ceiling could take a hit.