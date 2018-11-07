Patriots' Nicholas Grigsby: Healthy to enter Week 10
Grigsby (illness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Grigsby missed Sunday's win over the Packers due to an illness, but appears to have fully recovered. The undrafted rookie is on track to suit up against the Titans in Week 10, and is expected to take most of his snaps on special teams.
