Brossette rushed 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 31-29 loss to the Giants in the preseason finale.

Brosette remains unlikely to make the final roster, but he got one final chance to strut his stuff, working as the lead back throughout the contest. He powered in a one-yard touchdown during New England's 26-0 second-quarter run.