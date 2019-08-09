Brossette carried 22 times for 66 yards and a TD in Thursday's preseason opener, a 31-3 win over the Lions.

Brossette also converted a two-point conversion in the contest. With Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden also in the team's backfield mix, the odds are against Brossette making the Patriots' final roster. That said, if he ends up being cut by the team, the LSU product would be a candidate for the practice squad.

