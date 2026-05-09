DeGennaro signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Friday.

DeGennaro spent five seasons between Maryland and Richmond before finally settling in at James Madison for the 2025 campaign. He finished with 28 receptions for 500 yards (second on the team) and five touchdowns (tied for first). DeGennaro's team-high 17.4 yards per reception was impressive, and he backed it up with a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The late breakout is obviously concerning, but he could find a spot on special teams with a strong offseason program and training camp.