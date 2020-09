Folk made three field goals and three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders.

All of Folk's field goals came from within 40 yards, but it's a good sign that he was perfect from that range considering he's missed both field-goal tries from beyond 40 yards this season. The missed extra point didn't have an effect on the final score, but he'll need to clean that up before Week 4's matchup versus the Chiefs.