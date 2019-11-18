Play

Folk made all three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.

Folk had three field-goal tries during the second quarter of Sunday's contest, and he took full advantage of New England's offense struggling to close out drives. The Patriots can be trusted to reliably provide scoring opportunities, making Folk a viable weekly fantasy option, but it's worth noting that the 34-year-old has yet to attempt a kick from 40 yards out or further this season.

