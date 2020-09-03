Folk could be named the Patriots' kicker after rookie Justin Rohrwasser struggled during training camp, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Folk finished last year with New England, making 14 of 17 field goals and all 12 of his extra points in seven games following long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski's season-ending hip injury. With Gostkowski now in Tennessee, the Patriots selected Rohrwasser in the fifth round of this year's draft, but they also re-signed Folk in the wake of inconsistency from the rookie during camp. After making 86 percent of his kicks over the team's final five sessions, Folk emerged as the favorite over Rohrwasser, who converted just 55 percent of his attempts. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise if Folk is named the starter once the regular-season roster is finalized Saturday afternoon.