The Patriots have officially re-signed Folk.
Folk, who kicked in seven games for the Patriots last season, making 14-of-17 field goals in the process, will thus compete with 2020 fifth-rounder Justin Rohrwasser. Whoever lands the job won't be working behind a Tom Brady-helmed offense, though if things click well under expected starting QB Cam Newton, the Patriots attack could provide a decent fantasy context for either Folk or Rohrwasser.
