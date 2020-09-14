The Patriots have sent Folk back to their practice squad, Nick O'Malley of masslive.com reports.

The veteran kicker had been elevated to the team's 53-man roster in advance of Week 1 and kicked Sunday against the Dolphins, missing his only field-goal attempt (from 45 yards) and hitting three extra points. Folk now joins rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser back on the squad's expanded 2020 practice squad, with one of the two presumably in line to be promoted before Sunday night's game against the Seahawks.