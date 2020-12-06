site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Nick Folk: Cleared to kick Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Folk (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The veteran has received the questionable tag for each of the past four games, and he'll continue to play through the back issue. Folk is 19-for-21 on field-goal attempts and 20-for-22 on PATs through 11 games.
