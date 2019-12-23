Patriots' Nick Folk: Converts all four kicks
Folk made all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.
Folk continued his strong campaign for New England by converting from 20, 36 and 51 yards in the pivotal divisional matchup. The 35-year-old is 13-for-16 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points in six games, though two of those misses came from 40-plus yards in brutal weather Week 12.
