Folk made two field goals in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.
For a second straight week, Folk made two field goals but didn't attempt an extra point. The New England offense's sudden turn toward lethargy instead of the high-powered attack we witnessed over the first three weeks hasn't affected Folk too much, as he's connected on five field goals, including four from beyond 40 yards, over the last three games. However, that could be his ceiling, especially in games where the Patriots start trailing quickly. Folk carries some risk as a result, but he should be a fine fantasy option next week against the Bills, who have let up 25.4 points per game this year.