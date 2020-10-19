Folk made both field-goal attempts in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.
Folk missed two field goals over the first two weeks, but he's been perfect over the last three games, connecting on six field goals. On Sunday, he hit kicks from 38 and 41 yards. Folk's season long is from 43 yards, but he's made every attempt from within 40 yards. Next week, the Patriots will play the 49ers, who have allowed 21.5 points per game, but Folk could see some extra opportunities since they rank third in the league, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on just 46.7 percent of red-zone trips.