Folk hit all three field-goal attempts and all three extra points in Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets.

This was Folk's best game of the season, as he hit field goals from 45 and 29 yards and added three extra points before nailing the game-winning, 51-yarder as time expired in the fourth quarter. The 36-year-old kicker has now made all 13 field-goal attempts over the past six games while connecting on eight of nine extra points in that stretch.