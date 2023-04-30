Folk now faces competition for the Patriots' kicking job following the selection of Chad Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Folk, who turns 39 in November, is under contract with New England this coming season on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which he made 32 of his 37 field-goal attempts, while hitting 32 of his 35 extra-point tries in 17 games. As long as he remains on the team's roster, Folk will have a chance to compete for the team's kicking job, but given that the Patriots traded up to land Ryland, both Graff and Mike Reiss of ESPN consider the rookie the favorite to earn the assignment.