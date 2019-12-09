Folk connected on one of two field goals and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

After undergoing an emergency appendectomy and sitting out Week 13, Folk returned as the Patriots' starting kicker in this outing. The veteran converted on a 29-yard try but had a 41-yarder blocked in the first quarter. It's on to Cincinnati, and Folk should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back against the league's 23rd-ranked defense (25.8 points allowed per game).