Folk made his only field-goal attempt (from 45 yards) and missed an extra point in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.

Through 15 games, Folk has made 26 of his 28 field goal attempts, while hitting 26 of 29 extra-point tries, for a total of 104 points. He's a hit-or-miss fantasy option heading into Week 17, given the inconsistencies of New England's offense.