Folk made two field goals and four extra points in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals.

Folk didn't miss Sunday, as he converted field goals from 40 and 46 yards. After missing three kicks over the previous two weeks, this is a good sign for Folk, who tightened his grasp as the team's starting kicker. The Patriots host the Bills in Week 16.

