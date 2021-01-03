site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Nick Folk: Kicking against Jets
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
Folk (back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Folk has been a regular on the injury report, but he's consistently been in the lineup this season. The 36-year-old has been excellent this season, connecting on 26 of 28 field-goal attempts and 26 of 29 extra-point tries.
