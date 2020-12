Folk made a 32-yard field goal and all six extra-point tries in Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

The Patriots dominated the Chargers all game, affording Folk a season high for kick attempts. The veteran kicker continues his hot streak, as he has made all 15 field-goal attempts and 16 of 17 extra-point tries since the Week 5 bye. He seems to have a lingering back issue, but it's clearly not affecting his performance. Folk draws another indoor matchup against the Rams on Thursday.