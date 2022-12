Folk made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only PAT attempt in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.

Folk continued his strong season with successful kicks from 24, 47 and 54 yards, but his nice performance was overshadowed by New England's catastrophic final play, which allowed the Raiders to score a walk-off touchdown. The veteran kicker has made 30 of 35 field-goal attempts in 2022, leading the league in both categories.