Patriots' Nick Folk: Limited in practice
RotoWire Staff
Nov 25, 2020
Folk (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Folk's back issue has kept him on the injury report four straight weeks, but he has yet to miss a game because of it. Expect the veteran kicker to be on the field again for Sunday's clash with the Cardinals.
