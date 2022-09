Folk did not attempt a field goal and made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins.

Folk's 2022 season thus opens with a one-point effort, but the veteran kicker -- who racked up 150 points last season with the Patriots -- will no doubt see added scoring opportunities in the weeks ahead. Folk's fantasy ceiling, however, hinges on his team's offense picking up the pace, and starting QB Mac Jones in currently dealing with a back issue.