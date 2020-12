Folk connected on all four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Folk made two field goals from 45 yards out, and he added kicks from 42 and 35 yards as well. The veteran kicker was the Patriots' only scorer Sunday. He continues to be extremely dependable; he's converted 25 of 27 field goals (93 percent), including 12 kicks from beyond 40 yards. He'll look to keep it rolling in Week 16 against the Bills.