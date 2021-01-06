Folk finished the 2020 season with 108 points, while connecting on 26 of his 28 field-goal attempts and hitting 30 of his 33 extra-point tries.

The 36-year-old's 92.9 percent success rate on his field-goal tries marked a career high, and ESPN's Mike Reiss believes that the Patriots "might have the inside track on retaining the veteran after helping revive his career." If Folk ends up being a free-agent departure, however, the team has a contingency plan in place, having signed Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser to future contracts.