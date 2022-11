Folk made one of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets en route to recording four points in Week 11.

Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, wind was a factor Sunday, while Michael Palardy subbed in as the team's holder with Jake Bailey out. Folk will look to bounce back on the road Thursday night against the Vikings, who play at U.S. Bank Stadium, where weather won't be a factor in Week 12.