Folk made two of three field goals and all three extra points in Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Seahawks.

Folk sent a 51-yard field goal wide left late in the second quarter, a miss that had reprecussions on the final score. This comes after Folk misfired ona 45-yard attempt in Week 1. However, coach Bill Belichick reiterated Monday that "[Folk] is our kicker," according to Doug Kyed of NESN.com. Expect the veteran to be in the lineup for Week 3's showdown against the Raiders, but his leash could be getting shorter with rookie fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser on the practice squad.