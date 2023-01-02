Folk converted his only field-goal try while going 2-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-21 victory over the Dolphins.

After missing both of his extra-point attempts in the Patriots' Week 16 loss to the Bengals, Folk was able to nail a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter of Sunday's contest. The kicker did miss a PAT in the contest and he has now gone 2-for-5 on extra points over the last two weeks after starting the season a perfect 28-for-28. On the campaign, the 38-year-old has converted 31 of 36 field-goal tries, including 4-for-5 from 50 or more yards.