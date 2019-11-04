Patriots' Nick Folk: Perfect in Patriots debut
Folk made both field-goal tries and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
Folk converted two field goals, from 22 yards and 19 yards, during his first game with the Patriots. His accuracy is a piece of good news for New England, with long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski (hip) on IR, but it's worth noting that Folk still remains untested outside of chip shots. After the Patriots' bye, the 34-year-old will look to log another strong performance against the Eagles in Week 11.
