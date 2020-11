Folk made both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

The veteran kicker put up New England's only points of the first half with field goals from 43 and 33 yards during the second quarter, but he was only called upon for one PAT in the second half. Folk two field goals in each of the past three games, and the Week 9 contest versus the Jets provides a favorable matchup.