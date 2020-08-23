Folk visited New England on Saturday and plans to sign with the team Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Folk will need to pass a physical and a COVID-19 test, but he's ready to compete with rookie fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser (undisclosed) for the starting kicker role. Rohrwasser hasn't been practicing during training camp, and the Patriots haven't revealed why. Folk played seven games with the Patriots in 2019 and made 14 of 17 kicks and all 12 extra points, so he could be the Week 1 kicker if Rohrwasser stays off the field.