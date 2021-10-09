site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Nick Folk: Questionable against Texans
Folk (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Folk has played through his left knee injury in recent weeks and was able to practice in a limited capacity this week. It wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for Sunday's Week 5 matchup.
