Patriots' Nick Folk: Re-ups with Patriots
Folk (abdomen) re-signed with the Patriots on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Folk, who underwent an appendectomy nine days ago and was subsequently released, will rejoin the Patriots in a move that was foreshadowed by the team's decision not to carry a kicker on its active roster as of Friday. Folk went 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts in his three-week stink with the Patriots in early November.
