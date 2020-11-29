site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Nick Folk: Ready to face Arizona
RotoWire Staff
Folk (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The 36-year-old was once again questionable with the back issue but will continue to play through the injury. Folk is 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts and 18-for-20 on PATs through 10 games in 2020.
