Folk made 32 of his 37 field-goal attempts this past season, while hitting 32 of his 35 extra-point tries in 17 games.

In the process, Folk logged 128 points, which was 22 less than he scored in 2021, but still enough to keep the veteran kicker on the fantasy radar. The 38-year-old remains under contract with the Patriots for one more season and as long as he can stay healthy, Folk should continue maintain fantasy utility in 2023.