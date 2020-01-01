Folk made 14 of his 17 field-goal attempts and all 12 of his extra-point tries, en route to logging 54 points in seven games for the Patriots during the 2019 regular season.

The 35-year-old, who didn't kick in the NFL in 2018, was one of four kickers used by the Patriots this past year in the wake of Stephen Gostkowski's campaign-ending hip injury. Folk will remain remain the team's kicker during the team's postseason run, but by the time next season rolls around, Gostkowski -- who is under contract through 2020 -- should be ready to reclaim the job that he assumed back in 2006.